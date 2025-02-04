Pulkit Samrat Makes OTT Debut With Netflix’s Upcoming High-Octane Thriller ‘Glory’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is all set to make his highly anticipated OTT debut with Netflix’s upcoming action-packed thriller, Glory. A gripping fusion of sports and crime, the series promises high-stakes drama, intense action, and an emotionally charged narrative.

GLORY ON NETFLIX

In Glory, Pulkit steps into the shoes of a boxer, undergoing a remarkable transformation that has left everyone in awe. The teaser, unveiled today during Netflix’s slate announcement, showcases his dedication and rigorous training, making it evident that he has pushed his limits to embody the role authentically. With every frame pulsating with intensity, his performance is set to be a revelation.

Pulkit Samrat at the event talked about his OTT debut and said, "This will be my first outing in OTT, and I am grateful to be with such great and safe hands, as you can see this is Karan Anshuman, who is one of the best creators in the country. We are very excited about the show."

OTT DEBUT OF PULKIT SAMRAT

Pulkit Samrat’s explosive debut on the digital platform marks a new chapter in his career, and Glory is set to cement his position as a force to reckon with in the action-drama space.

The series follows Raghubir Singh, a legendary boxing coach, who is compelled to reunite with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi, after a brutal attack shakes their world. As deep-seated family conflicts resurface, vengeance brews, and the road to Olympic gold is fraught with deadly secrets and fierce rivalries.

Produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under Atomic Films, Glory is described as a deeply personal and high-stakes story. With an ensemble cast featuring Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles, Glory is crafted by Anshuman, Karmanya Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, ensuring a sharp, character-driven narrative.