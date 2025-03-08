Pulkit Samrat Shares A Stirring Poem On Women’s Day 2025, Honoring The Power Of Women; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat celebrated International Women’s Day with an inspiring tribute, sharing a powerful self-written poem on social media. Known for his versatile performances and charismatic screen presence, Pulkit showcased his artistic side through poetry, dedicating his words to the strength, struggles, and resilience of women.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the poem, titled "Aadhi Duniya, Poori Kahani", highlighting the unanswered questions and challenges women continue to face in society. Accompanying his post, he wrote:

"Happy Women’s Day

Just one day to celebrate… 364 more to prove it wasn’t just for show.

Wrote something. Sharing it here.

Some vital questions remain unanswered. Here’s to women’s power & Lady Luck."

Pulkit’s verses struck a chord with his followers, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and uplifting women every day, not just on Women’s Day. His tribute resonated deeply, serving as a reminder to honor women’s contributions across all walks of life.

On the professional front, Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for his upcoming series ‘Glory’, where fans will see him in a dynamic new role.