Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans With Mysterious New Beginnings Post; ''Let’s Do This''

Pulkit Samrat was last seen in "Fukrey 3," which received positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans With Mysterious New Beginnings Post; ''Let’s Do This'' (Image: @Pulkit Samrat/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat set the internet abuzz with an intriguing post on his instagram handlethat has left fans speculating about his next big move. What caught everyone's attention is the social media caption.

The actor shared serene pictures and video of himself performing mahurat puja, accompanied by the caption, "New beginnings! New energy! Same family! Same ambition! Let’s do this!" 

Have A Look At The Post: 

The post quickly went viral, with fans and followers flooding the comments section with questions and theories. One user commented, ''What could these "new beginnings" signify?'' Another wrote, '' Is Pulkit hinting at a new project?''

Pulkit's choice of words, emphasizing "new energy" and "same ambition," suggests a fresh start, while staying true to his roots and goals. ''Same family!'', ''Same ambition!''. 

The actor's fans are eagerly waiting for more details, hoping for an announcement that will shed light on this enigmatic post. 

Actor Pulkit was last seen in the successful film "Fukrey 3," which received positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

With this latest post, fans are curious to know what exciting venture the actor will embark on next. 

As the speculation continues, one thing is clear: Pulkit Samrat knows how to keep his audience engaged and guessing. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story. 

