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NewsEntertainmentPeoplePulkit Samrat to fight a LIVE boxing match against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, becomes first Indian actor to achieve his feat
PULKIT SAMRAT

Pulkit Samrat to fight a LIVE boxing match against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, becomes first Indian actor to achieve his feat

Glory on OTT: Pulkit Samrat has pushed his preparation into reality by trying his hands on to an actual live fight.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pulkit Samrat to fight a LIVE boxing match against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, becomes first Indian actor to achieve his featPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bolylwood actor Pulkit Samrat is all gung-ho to literally take the challenge of battling it out with the professional boxer in the ring! He is all set to create history on April 17, 2026 by becoming the first Indian actor ever to participate in a professional exhibition live boxing match, as he steps into the ring against celebrated boxer Neeraj Goyat in Mumbai. 

First Indian actor to fight a professional boxer

Globally, Pulkit becomes the third actor in the world to take on such a challenge after international stars Tom Hardy and Jake Gyllenhaal, both of whom have famously undergone real combat sports training and live fighting experiences.

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A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

This comes closely on the sidelines of Pulkit’s upcoming Netflix project Glory, in which he essays the role of a boxer. Pulkit has pushed his preparation into reality by trying his hands on to an actual live fight. 

The live three-round match is being seen as a defining crossover moment between sport and entertainment in India, placing Pulkit in a rare global league of actors willing to physically test themselves beyond scripted performances. 

About Glory

With Glory, Pulkit Samrat is clearly going beyond conventional role preparation. Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, the series stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky in a gritty drama centered on a boxing coach, his two sons, dysfunctional family ties, murder, and Olympic ambition.

Glory will stream on Netflix on May 1, 2026.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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