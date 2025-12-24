Advertisement
MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma And Rahu Ketu Team Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain - Pics

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma And Rahu Ketu Team Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain - PicsPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, along with co-star Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and producer Suraj Singh, recently paid a spiritual visit to the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple In Ujjain. The team sought divine blessings for their upcoming film Rahu Ketu, a comedy that uniquely blends astrology with humour, slated for release on January 16, 2026.

Rahu Ketu Team At Mahakal Temple

Pictures from the temple visit have been doing the rounds on social media, capturing the cast and crew immersed in devotion. Dressed in traditional attire, the team was seen offering prayers, performing rituals and chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' with visible faith and enthusiasm. 

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, known for their strong camaraderie on and off screen, were seen sharing light moments between prayers, reflecting the bond that also translates into their on-screen chemistry. 

Shalini Pandey appeared calm and focused as she participated in the rituals, while producer Suraj Singh led the team in seeking blessings, underlining the importance of beginning the film’s promotional journey on a positive and auspicious note.

Rahu Ketu promises to be a refreshing entertainer, weaving astrological beliefs into a humorous narrative. With the blessings of Mahadev and a united team spirit, the makers are hopeful that the film will resonate with audiences. 

Rahu Ketu will release on January 16, 2026.

