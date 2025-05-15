Pulkit Samrat Wraps Shooting For Anticipated Series Glory, Celebrates With Cast And Wife Kriti Kharbanda

New Delhi: The upcoming and much-anticipated series Glory, starring Pulkit Samrat, has officially wrapped filming. The series has been making headlines for Samrat’s dramatic transformation into a fierce boxer—a role that marks a bold new turn in his acting journey.

To celebrate the completion of the project, the cast and crew came together for a special wrap-up bash, where Pulkit was joined by his wife, actress Kriti Kharbanda. The couple made a stylish statement, arriving in matching black outfits and charming everyone with their chemistry and effortless elegance.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit expressed his gratitude and excitement:

“Season Wrap!!

A lot of people's hard work went into this one! Feeling overwhelmed by the rush, adrenaline, and excitement of being on this set!! Can't wait for the world to witness our passion!!”

Fans have already been buzzing about Samrat’s gritty new look and are eagerly awaiting the release of Glory. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with other major projects, including Raahu Ketu and Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, promising an eventful year ahead on screen.