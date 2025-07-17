Pulkit Samrat Wraps Up ‘Rahu Ketu’ Shoot, Shares BTS Moments With Shalini Pandey And Varun Sharma

New Delhi: Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat, known for his effortless performances, has officially wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Rahu Ketu. The film, announced in April, marks Pulkit’s return to the comedy genre.

The actor took to social media to share a picture with co-star Varun Sharma, captioning it: "RAHU KETU is not going to be just a film… it will be a grah-level experience! #rahuketu

A big shoutout to all the stars—on and off camera, especially @vipulhappy for bringing this crazy team together.

From the superhuman team at @zeestudiosofficial helmed by #UmeshKrBansal @pragatideshmukh @girish.johar @chandra.nisheeth

To the fantabulous team at @bliveprod with @mkblivemusic @suurajsinnghblive @priyankvjain @varsha.m.kukreja @singhudaiprakash @jiaandmallika

To our lensman with superpowers @manojsoni24..

From our uber-talented cast: @chunkypanday @officialpiyushmishra @manurishichadha @amit.sial @sumitgulati90

And each and every soul that walked and captured the highest peaks in Manali... dil se shukriya!

All the love, energy, and planetary-level chaos from the shoot will stay with all of us for a long time.

Jald hi milte hain theatres mein!"

About the Film

Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu features Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma alongside Pulkit Samrat. The actor shot rigorously for the film across Mumbai and the scenic locations of Manali. Following a marathon schedule, the team has now wrapped up the shoot for Pulkit.

Pulkit Samrat’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Rahu Ketu, Pulkit will be seen in a brand-new avatar in the upcoming film Glory, where he plays a boxer—a first in his career. He also stars in Suswagatam Khushamadeed, a cross-cultural romantic comedy.

Pulkit is also set to make his OTT debut with Netflix’s original series Glory. Produced by Atomic Films and directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, the project is a sports crime thriller that promises to showcase a grittier side of the actor.

With Rahu Ketu, Glory, and Suswagatam Khushamadeed in the pipeline, 2025 is shaping up to be a treat for Pulkit’s fans. The recent BTS moments from Rahu Ketu serve as a reminder that behind every polished performance lies chaos, sweat, and pure dedication.