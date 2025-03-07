New Delhi: Kriti Kharbanda's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is making a grand comeback in theaters on March 7, and Pulkit Samrat couldn't be prouder! Expressing his excitement for the re-release of the critically acclaimed film, Pulkit shared a heartfelt social media post cheering for his lady love.

"Anywhere I happen to go with Kriti, there are numerous people who come and talk about how much they love this film!! It's so beautiful to see a film touching so many hearts and receiving so much love. It's re-releasing today in theatres. DO watch it. Fall in love again." Pulkit wrote, urging fans to relive the magic.

With nostalgia running high, fans are excited to revisit this beloved romantic drama on the big screen. The re-release comes as delightful news for moviegoers, as the film holds a cult classic status among fans. From its soulful songs to compelling performances, 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' continues to leave a lasting impact.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda is set to make her OTT debut with the much-anticipated Rana Naidu Season 2, where she will share the screen with Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat is also stepping into the OTT space with Glory, portraying a boxer alongside Divyenndu Sharma and Suvinder Vicky.

Fans are excited to see Kriti and Pulkit in new avatars and eagerly await updates on their much-anticipated projects.