Punjab Flood Relief: Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 5 Crore For Victims, Calls It 'Sewa'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar has come forward during this time of crisis, contributing Rs 5 crore to aid relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Punjab. The torrential rains have submerged vast parts of the state, displacing thousands, damaging homes, and ravaging crops. As Punjab battles one of the worst floods in its history, Akshay’s generous contribution is expected to provide crucial support to those affected. Meanwhile, several actors have adopted flood-hit villages, and many Bollywood stars have extended prayers and solidarity for the victims.

The Housefull 5 actor has once again stepped forward in a time of crisis Speaking about the Pledge amount for Punjab Flood Relief, Akshay Kumar said, 'I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving Rs 5 crores for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand.

Calling it Sewa He further added, 'For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution. I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare.'

Akshay Kumar's pledge has been well-received, and his humility in referring to his contribution as "sewa" rather than a donation has resonated with many