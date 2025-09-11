Punjab Floods: Shah Rukh Khan’s Foundation Sends Relief Kits To 1,500 Punjab Flood-Hit Families

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s philanthropic arm, Meer Foundation, has stepped in to support flood-affected families in Punjab by distributing essential relief kits and aiding their rehabilitation.

Punjab is currently facing one of the worst floods in recent years, which has displaced thousands of families. To address the crisis, Meer Foundation announced that it is collaborating with local NGOs to deliver critical aid to those in need.

The relief kits include medicines, hygiene supplies, food items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses, and other necessities. The initiative aims to reach 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Firozpur districts, providing urgent health, safety, and shelter support while helping families rebuild their lives with dignity.

Shah Rukh Khan on Punjab Floods

Earlier last week, Shah Rukh Khan expressed solidarity with the people of Punjab in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter): "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all."

Bollywood & Punjabi Stars Join Relief Efforts

Actor Akshay Kumar has pledged ₹5 crore for flood relief, describing it as an act of sewa rather than charity. Global star Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 villages in Punjab’s Majha region to focus on long-term rehabilitation efforts.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk is spearheading a project to rebuild 200 homes for displaced families and has postponed the release of his upcoming film with Sonam Bajwa to dedicate time to relief work. Bajwa, too, has extended support through donations.

Actor Sonu Sood has urged fans to contribute generously, while his sister Malvika Sood is leading on-ground relief operations.

Other Punjabi celebrities, including Gippy Grewal, Karan Aujla, Babbu Mann, and Ranjit Bawa have also contributed significantly, from providing silage for cattle to donating their overseas tour earnings for relief efforts.

Several Bollywood figures, such as Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kapil Sharma, and Bharti Singh, have voiced their solidarity and appealed for more contributions to help Punjab recover.

Flood Situation in Punjab



The floods, which began between August 26 and 29 after heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, caused rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar to overflow. Districts including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Kapurthala were heavily impacted, with thousands of acres of farmland submerged and countless families forced to evacuate.

Punjab continues to reel under the aftermath, with relief and rehabilitation efforts underway on a war footing.