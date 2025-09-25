Advertisement
Punjab’s Avijot Singh Passes Away After Kidney Battle, Sonu Sood Mourns Loss

Punjab's 8-year-old Abhijot Singh, who had been battling a serious kidney disorder called Nephrotic Syndrome, has passed away.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 10:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is mourning the death of young Avijot Singh from Punjab, a boy he had met just days ago while visiting flood-affected regions of the state. The child, who was battling a kidney ailment, passed away despite ongoing treatment.

Sonu, who has been actively working to support families hit by the devastating floods, had promised Avijot and his family that he would stand by them and ensure his treatment continued. The actor’s bond with the boy touched many hearts, making the news of Avijot’s passing even more heartbreaking.

Sharing his grief on social media, Sonu Sood posted an emotional note that read: “Avijot, from the day I met you, you inspired me with your strength. Today I say goodbye, but I’ll always be there for your family RIP little angel.”

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The post quickly went viral, with fans and followers offering prayers and praising Sonu’s compassion.

For many, Sonu’s relationship with Avijot has become a symbol of humanity and empathy in times of crisis. Beyond providing material relief, the actor continues to extend dignity, love, and personal connection to those in need. Even in Avijot’s passing, Sonu Sood has vowed to remain a pillar of strength for the grieving family.

