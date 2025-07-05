Punjabi Actress Tania’s Father Shot At Clinic In Punjab’s Moga; Condition Critical

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Punjabi actress Tania’s father, Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj, was shot by two unidentified assailants at his clinic in Moga, Punjab, on Friday, July 4. The doctor sustained two gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition at a private hospital.

According to eyewitness account to Punjab Mania, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and posed as patients before opening fire at close range while Dr. Kamboj was attending to patients.

The Times of India reported that Moga’s Superintendent of Police confirmed, “The assailants came with a plan. They approached Dr. Kamboj posing as patients, then fired at close range.” Police sources revealed that the doctor had reportedly been receiving threats in the past, though no formal complaint had been registered. Authorities are now investigating all possible angles, including extortion threats. Forensic teams have examined the crime scene, while nearby CCTV footage is being analysed to trace the culprits. Multiple police checkpoints have been set up across Moga to assist in the investigation.

As per News18, Dr. Kamboj was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital where he continues to receive emergency medical care.In light of the incident, actress Tania shared a statement on Instagram requesting privacy and compassion during this difficult time.

“On behalf of Tania and family, we want to share that this is an extremely critical and emotional time. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy and give them space to process this. Please refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support,” the note read.

Tania is a prominent name in Punjabi cinema, known for acclaimed performances in films such as Sufna, Bajre Da Sitta, Rabb Da Radio 2, Oye Makhna, and Guddiyan Patole.