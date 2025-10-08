Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After A Long Battle, Was On Ventilator Support For 11 Days

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda breathed his last on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 after battling hard for life. He was on ventilator support for last 11 days following his major road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He was 35.

On September 27, 2025, he suffered massive head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh where his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that appeared on the road. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm on September 28.

The fans of the singer are saddened by the news of his demise.

After days of fighting for his life in the hospital, Rajvir Jawanda is no more.

Gone too soon your voice will live forever. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/uwkSM8N6Rr — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 8, 2025

Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir jaivanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give… pic.twitter.com/3w8YCvu0yJ — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 8, 2025

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to meet Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda

Diljit Dosanjh's Appeal to Fans

During his recent concert in Hong Kong, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to update his audience about Rajvir’s condition. "We have a very dear brother. He is a very great singer, Rajvir Jawanda. He met with a bike accident." Diljit emphasised the power of prayers and hoped for Rajvir’s speedy recovery, adding, "His shows are very beautiful. I think he has never been caught in any controversy. He loves everyone a lot," he had said.