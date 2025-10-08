Advertisement
RAJVIR JAWANDA

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After A Long Battle, Was On Ventilator Support For 11 Days

Rajvir Jawanda Death: On September 27, 2025, he suffered massive head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh where his motorcycle collided with stray cattle.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After A Long Battle, Was On Ventilator Support For 11 DaysPic Courtesy: X/@RajaBrar_INC

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda breathed his last on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 after battling hard for life. He was on ventilator support for last 11 days following his major road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He was 35.

On September 27, 2025, he suffered massive head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh where his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that appeared on the road. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm on September 28. 

The fans of the singer are saddened by the news of his demise. 

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to meet Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda

Diljit Dosanjh's Appeal to Fans 

During his recent concert in Hong Kong, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to update his audience about Rajvir’s condition. "We have a very dear brother. He is a very great singer, Rajvir Jawanda. He met with a bike accident." Diljit emphasised the power of prayers and hoped for Rajvir’s speedy recovery, adding, "His shows are very beautiful. I think he has never been caught in any controversy. He loves everyone a lot," he had said.

 

