RAJVIR JAWANDA DEMISE

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 12-Day Battle Post Road Accident; Celebs And Politicians Mourn Loss

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away on October 8, 2025, at the age of 35. He succumbed to severe head and spinal injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 12-Day Battle Post Road Accident; Celebs And Politicians Mourn Loss(Source: X)

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has tragically passed away following a major motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on September 27. The 35-year-old singer had been on ventilator support for the past 12 days before succumbing to his injuries.

The news of his demise has left fans, celebrities, and politicians in deep mourning.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reportedly visited the hospital and extended condolences to Jawanda’s family.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Rajvir Jawanda. His soulful voice and passion touched many lives. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also condoled the singer’s death, saying, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace.”

Also Read: Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After A Long Battle, Was On Ventilator Support For 11 Days

Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Politician Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed their condolences. Bajwa wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.”

Celebrities from the Punjabi industry also mourned the singer’s loss. Bigg Boss 13 fame singer Himanshi Khurana wrote, “RIP friend Rajvir Jawanda.”

Actress Neeru Bajwa shared, “Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Singer Sara Gurpal also paid tribute, writing simply, “RIP.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actress Kavita Kaushik also paid tribute to the singer with an Instagram post.

Who Was Rajvir Jawanda?

Rajvir Jawanda was a popular Punjabi singer who began his career after serving as a police officer in the Punjab Police. He rose to fame with his 2016 track “Kali Jawande Di” and went on to deliver hits like Munda Like Me, Sardari, Khush Reha Kar, Landlord, and Do Ni Sajna.

His untimely death marks a huge loss to the Punjabi music industry.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

