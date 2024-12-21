Pushpa 2 Stampede: Akbaruddin Owaisi Claims Allu Arjun Said 'Film Will Be Hit' After Incident; Actor Reacts

Pushpa 2 Screening Stampede: Without naming Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi slammed him for his “insensitive” behaviour and “lack of responsibility” after the stampede at the premiere of his blockbuster film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Hyderabad.

While addressing the Telangana Assembly, Owaisi levelled allegations against the superstar, saying that when he got to know about the stampede and death of a woman, he smiled and said that the film will be a big hit now.

On the Sandhya Theatre incident, Akbaruddin Owaisi said, “I do not want to name that famous film star, but as per my knowledge, when that film star was told that there was a stampede outside the theatre, two children had fallen and a woman had died, then that star smiled and said that 'the film is going to be a hit now.' Despite this, he watched the entire film and was waving his hand towards the crowd while leaving. He is giving the message that the government is doing injustice... he did not even bother to go and inquire about their condition (the injured)."

Responding to the issue after Owaisi raised it in the Assembly, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, referring to videos in circulation, found fault with Allu Arjun for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds in spite of the heavy crowd.

Despite police permission being denied, top Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited the theatre here where 'Pushpa-2' was screened on December 4, Reddy charged on Saturday.

Even after the death of a woman in a stampede, the actor did not leave the cinema hall, prompting the police to force him out, CM alleged.

The Telangana further stated that the theatre management submitted a letter to the police on December 2 seeking security for the visit of top actors and others on December 4. However, the police rejected the application, citing difficulties in crowd management and the fact that the theatre had only one entry and exit.

Allu Arjun Responds To Charges

Responding to the charges levelled against him, Arjun said that It was not a roadshow or procession. I just waved to people and went inside theatre: Allu Arjun on CM Revanth Reddy's comments. Addressing the allegations, he also said that allegations against him are humiliating and he is being subjected to character assassination.

(With PTI Inputs)