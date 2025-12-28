Pushpa 2 Stampede: Allu Arjun, Security Team Among Those Named In Hyderabad Chargesheet

Hyderabad: Nearly a year after a stampede during the pre-release screening of 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, the city police have filed a chargesheet in the case. Actor Allu Arjun has been named as one of the accused.

The chargesheet, which was filed earlier this week by the Chikkadpally police, also names the actor's personal security staff and the theatre management.

ACP Ramesh Kumar spoke to ANI about the development and shared details of the chargesheet. He said that Allu Arjun has been named as 'Accused No. 11' in the case. He also mentioned that the injured is still receiving medical care.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We've named actor Allu Arjun as A11 in the case... The injured is still undergoing treatment, and we're praying for their health," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Hails Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ As ‘Brilliantly Made Film’, Praises Cast And Filmmaker Aditya Dhar

According to a press release from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, a total of 23 people have been named as accused in the case. Of these, 14 were arrested, while nine were granted anticipatory bail and served notices.

The stampede took place on December 4 last year at Sandhya 70mm Theatre in RTC X Roads. The incident led to the death of a woman, later identified as Revathi.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the chargesheet names theatre partners, managers, event organisers, personal security guards, bouncers, and members linked to the actor's team and fan association.