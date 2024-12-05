Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828114https://zeenews.india.com/people/pushpa-2-woman-dies-at-premiere-amid-chaos-police-steps-up-to-control-stampede-2828114.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PUSHPA 2

Pushpa 2: Woman Dies At Premiere Amid Chaos, Police Steps Up To Control Stampede

This is indeed saddening as a 35-year-old woman lost her life as she went to witness Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 with family for which they had done ten advance booking in Hyderabad.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: Woman Dies At Premiere Amid Chaos, Police Steps Up To Control Stampede Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: The much-anticipated premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun turned tragic when a 35-year-old woman lost her life in a stampede-like situation at Sandhya 70mm theatre in Hyderabad. The incident unfolded as frenzied fans surged to catch a glimpse of the star and celebrate the film’s release.

Details of the Incident

The victim, identified as Revanthi, had come to the premiere with her husband Bhaskar (42) and their two children. The family had booked their tickets in advance and arrived at the theatre around 9:30 PM. A police official revealed that the chaos escalated when Allu Arjun and the film crew made an appearance at the theatre, leading to an uncontrollable crowd.

The officer stated, “What compounded the chaos was the arrival of the hero, along with the film crew, to Sandhya 70mm to watch the show. This led to a stampede-like situation as fans surged forward to get a glimpse of the actor.”

Revanthi and her young son, who were near the entrance, were caught in the chaos. “While Bhaskar and their daughter managed to escape with mild injuries, Revanthi and her son were trampled by the crowd,” the police said.

Police resorted to a lathi charge to control the crowd. Revanthi and her son were immediately rushed to Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital after on-site CPR was performed by responders. Tragically, Revanthi was declared dead on arrival, while her son remains in critical condition and has been shifted to a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills for advanced care.

The police added, “We have shifted Revathi’s body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to understand the cause and mismanagement that led to this tragedy.”

The massive fan following of Allu Arjun and the excitement surrounding Pushpa 2 created an overwhelming turnout at the premiere. However, the lack of adequate crowd control measures has raised questions about safety protocols at such high-profile events.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for better crowd management and safety precautions at public events, especially those involving high-profile stars and massive fan turnout.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK