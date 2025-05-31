Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Shares Special Message On World No Tobacco Day

New Delhi: Actor Allu Arjun has delivered a powerful message on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day. In a heartfelt post shared across his social media platforms, the celebrated star urged his fans and the public to say no to tobacco.

Known not just for his blockbuster films and extraordinary dance moves, but also for his sense of social responsibility, Allu Arjun’s message resonated deeply with his audience. Notably, the actor had previously declined a lucrative endorsement deal from a tobacco brand worth ₹10 crore, citing ethical concerns and the importance of setting a positive example for the youth.

Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared a photo of himself with the hashtag #WorldNoTobaccoDay, captioning it:

”#WorldNoTobaccoDay. Pls don’t smoke.”

“I believe in promoting a healthy and responsible lifestyle. No matter how big the offer is, it’s not worth risking lives,” Allu Arjun said, reiterating his commitment to social well-being over monetary gain.

Adding another feather to his cap, Allu Arjun was recently honoured with the inaugural Best Actor Award at the Telangana Government’s prestigious Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

The South Indian superstar is also the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for Best Actor.

In a heartfelt social media post, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude:

“I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans—your unwavering support continues to inspire me.”

Allu Arjun has not only delivered one of the biggest blockbusters with Pushpa, but he is also earning major accolades for the film. Uniquely positioned, he remains one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema while also commanding significant critical acclaim.