'Put your phones down and connect': Madonna makes powerful appeal as she unveils Confessions II

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Madonna recently took over New York City to celebrate Confessions II, the sequel of her album ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’, which was released 2 decades ago. During the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the visualizer for her Confessions II album, debuting July 3, the 7-time Grammy winner explained that the short is “really about connection”, which she hopes to convey in her music, reports ‘Deadline’.

She said, “I don’t want to make mindless music. I want to make music that’s about something. Dance music makes you move your body, and you feel the pulse. It’s, like, you’re connecting to the universe, you’re connecting to other humans”.

She further mentioned, “The movie’s really about connection. I emerge from my solitude of this apartment and go right into a forest with people with lasers coming out of their asses. You just really go through life, take risks, be curious, be observant. And put your fucking phones down and connect”.

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As per ‘Deadline, following her appearance at Coachella set in April, the Queen of Pop noted that “everybody had their phones up (and) I didn’t know what anyone looked like”, which is part of the reason she had fans lock their devices in recent screening.

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Directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase (aka TORSO), Confessions II is a 13-minute short featuring the first six tracks of Madonna’s upcoming 15th studio album, debuting Monday on YouTube.

It features cameos from Benedict Cumberbatch, Debi Mazar, Kate Moss, Julia Garner, Odessa A’zion, Richard E. Grant, Honey Dijon, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon and more. The Tribeca appearance came after Madonna performed songs from the album in a surprise concert.

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