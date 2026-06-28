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  • /'Pyaar mein toh har cheez...': Sunita Ahuja says Govinda had ‘many affairs,’ drops bombshell on Lock Upp

'Pyaar mein toh har cheez...': Sunita Ahuja says Govinda had ‘many affairs,’ drops bombshell on Lock Upp

Sunita Ahuja made a candid confession on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, opening up about her decades-long marriage to Govinda. Her comments about the actor's alleged affairs quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the premiere episode.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
'Pyaar mein toh har cheez...': Sunita Ahuja says Govinda had ‘many affairs,’ drops bombshell on Lock Upp
Image Credit: Instagram

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