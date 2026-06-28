/'Pyaar mein toh har cheez...': Sunita Ahuja says Govinda had ‘many affairs,’ drops bombshell on Lock Upp

As Farah asked Sunita to elaborate, she was heard saying, "Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai itne saal jo maine Chi Chi ke saath nibhaya hai, I think uske jaisa beta hona chahiye (In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Govinda had many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do such things. I think since I stood by him for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him."