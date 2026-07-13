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  • /Pyarelal Sharma's wife Sunila Sharma cremated in Mumbai; Industry members gather to pay final respects

Pyarelal Sharma's wife Sunila Sharma cremated in Mumbai; Industry members gather to pay final respects

Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on July 12, 2026, and was cremated in Mumbai surrounded by grieving family members and prominent film industry personalities.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Pyarelal Sharma's wife Sunila Sharma cremated in Mumbai; Industry members gather to pay final respects
Image Credit: @priyankamitramusic/instagram - ANI

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