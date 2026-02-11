Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti announces pregnancy; baby to arrive in June 2026

New Delhi: Qubool Hai fame actress Surbhi Jyoti has announced her pregnancy. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news that she is expecting her first child with husband Sumit Suri.

In the Instagram post, Jyoti and Suri are seen sitting together with their feet up, with a pair of tiny baby shoes.

The caption read: “Our greatest adventure begins. Little love arriving this June.”

More About Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular actress known for her performances in television series such as Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. She has also appeared in shows like Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, among others.

Sumit Suri has worked in web series including The Test Case (2017–2018) and Home (2018). He was also a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 in 2011.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s romance blossomed while working together on the music video Haanji – The Marriage Mantra, in which they played a bride and groom.

The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri on October 27. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. It was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

Sumit is an actor and producer from Rishikesh. He has acted in several TV commercials and made his Bollywood debut with Warning, directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Several industry friends, including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant, Suyash Rai, Chirag Paswan, and Vishal Singh, attended the wedding.