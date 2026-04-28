Madhu Mantena and wife Ira Trivedi share first glimpse of baby boy Neel!

New Delhi: Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena and wife Ira Trivedi welcomed a baby boy on March 21 this year. They shared the name of their newborn - Neel Chaitanya Mantena recently - dropping heartwarming moments from the ceremonial rituals.

Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's newborn

Taking to social media, Madhu Mantena, along with his wife Ira Trivedi, shared some beautiful pictures from the welcoming sanskars ceremony performed by the entire family to celebrate the birth of their child, Neel Chaitanya Mantena. While the couple did not disclose the baby’s face, the moments looked absolutely adorable, with the first glimpses.

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They further wrote the caption: "Welcome, Neel Chaitanya Mantena A name that carries Krishna's blue... and Mahadev's stillness For Baby Neel I followed all the sanskars prescribed in our Vedas, beginning from Garbhasanskar in the womb. This is his Naamkaran Sanskar on day 11. Our little family seeks your good wishes and blessings #baby #blessings"

About Madhu Mantena and wife Ira

Madhu Mantena and author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi officially tied the knot in 2023 which was an intimate affair. However, many Bollywood celebs graced the wedding reception in the night including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Kartik Aaryan, Fardeen Khan, Alaya F, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Bendre, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Sunny Leone among others.

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Soon after their wedding, the couple visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh to seek the blessing of Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Mantena and Ira Trivedi attended the Ganga Aarti and sought the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

Madhu Mantena is a film producer who has produced films like, Ghajini, Rakta Charitra, Lootera, Queen, Masaan, Loveyapa etc.