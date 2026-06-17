Quote of the by Albert Einstein: 'Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance'

Inspiring quotes: It's a new day and time to go back in time and revisit one of the most famous quotes by none other than Albert Einstein. Read below the quote which will encourage you to move forward in a new light. His famous lines by Einstein on life will keep you motivated to do the best in future.
"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." ― Albert Einstein
Einstein here highlights the fact that life is like riding a bicycle and maintain a balance to move forward. This means that stability comes from moving ahead rather than standing still. This also means that to smoothly embrace the journey keep moving forward while maintaining the balance for personal growth.
Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.
At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.
The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.
In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.
He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.
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