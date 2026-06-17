Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Quote of the by Albert Einstein: 'Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance'

Inspiring quotes: Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the by Albert Einstein: 'Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Quote of the by Albert Einstein: 'Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep...'
quote of the day2 min ago
2
Operation Tiger23 min ago
3
Entertainment37 min ago
4
Whitefield Land Dispute54 min ago
5
China Fashion Trends2 hrs ago