Quote of the day by Adi Shankaracharya, 'Do not be proud of...'

Quote of the day: Adi Shankaracharya (c. 8th century CE) was a monumental Indian philosopher and theologian whose work consolidated the Advaita Vedanta tradition—a cornerstone of Hindu philosophy which asserts that the individual soul (Atman) is fundamentally identical to the supreme cosmic reality (Brahman). Dedicated to revitalising Vedic wisdom, he taught that the empirical world we perceive is Maya (a shifting illusion), while Brahman stands alone as the absolute, unchanging reality.
“Do not be proud of wealth, people, relations, and youth. Time takes away everything in a moment. Abandon all pride and realise the Self.”
This quote serves as a powerful reminder of the transient nature of the earthly anchors we reflexively use to build our identity—material wealth, social circles, personal relationships, and physical youth. Adi Shankaracharya cautions that because these pillars exist within the realm of time, they can be altered or stripped away in a single, unpredictable moment. To base our self-worth on such fleeting elements is to invite inevitable suffering.
The deeper philosophical directive is an invitation to emotional liberation. By consciously detaching the ego from external, perishable circumstances, one is urged to look inward and "realise the Self" (Atman). In doing so, an individual shifts from the chaotic illusions of a changing world to connect with a permanent, unchanging inner reality.
Adi Shankaracharya (c. 8th century CE) was a monumental Indian Vedic scholar, philosopher, and theologian who consolidated the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta (Non-Dualism). Central to his teachings was the concept that the individual soul (Atman) is fundamentally identical to the supreme cosmic reality (Brahman). He asserted that the material world we perceive is Maya (a transient illusion), and true liberation (Moksha) is achieved through the dawn of spiritual knowledge and self-realisation.
Born in Kalady, Kerala, Shankaracharya lived a remarkably brief life of just 32 years, yet his impact restructured the landscape of Indian philosophy. He travelled extensively across the subcontinent on foot, engaging in intellectual debates to unify diverse spiritual traditions under Vedic thought. To preserve his philosophical legacy, he established four major monastic centres (Mathas) at the four cardinal corners of India, which continue to champion his vision of universal oneness to this day.
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