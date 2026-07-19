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Quote of the day by Adi Shankaracharya, 'Do not be proud of...'

Adi Shankaracharya (c. 8th century CE) was a monumental Indian philosopher who revitalised the Advaita Vedanta tradition by teaching that the material world is a shifting illusion (Maya) and that the individual soul (Atman) is fundamentally one with the supreme reality (Brahman).

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Adi Shankaracharya, 'Do not be proud of...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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