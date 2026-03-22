Quote of the day by Adi Shankaracharya, 'Do not be proud of wealth...'

Quote of the Day: Adi Shankaracharya (c. 8th century CE) was a remarkable Indian philosopher and theologian who shaped the Advaita Vedanta tradition, a school of Hindu thought that teaches the individual self (Atman) is ultimately one with the supreme reality (Brahman). He worked to revive Vedic teachings, emphasising that the world we perceive is an illusion (maya), while Brahman alone is the true, unchanging reality.

One of his profound teachings states:

“Do not be proud of wealth, people, relations, and youth. Time takes away everything in a moment. Abandon all pride and realise the Self.”

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Meaning behind the quote

This quote highlights the temporary nature of everything we often take pride in, wealth, relationships, and youth. Adi Shankaracharya reminds us that time can change or take away these things instantly, making them unreliable sources of identity or happiness.

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The deeper message is to let go of ego and attachment, and instead focus on understanding the true self. By realising the Self, one moves beyond illusions and connects with a more permanent, inner truth.

Who was Adi Shankaracharya?

Adi Shankara, also known as Adi Shankaracharya, was an Indian Vedic scholar, philosopher, and teacher of Advaita Vedanta. He taught non-dualism, explaining that the true self (Atman) is not separate from Brahman, and that liberation (moksha) comes through knowledge and self-realisation.

Born in Kalady, Kerala, he lived only up to the age of 32 but made a profound impact on Indian philosophy. He travelled across the subcontinent, engaging in debates and spreading his teachings.

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To ensure the continuation of his philosophy, he established four major monastic centres (mathas) across India. His teachings continue to inspire people to look beyond external differences and realise the oneness of all existence.