Quote of the day by Adi Shankaracharya, 'Do not look at anybody in terms of friend...'

Quote of the day: Adi Shankaracharya (c. 8th century CE) was a remarkable Indian philosopher and theologian who shaped the Advaita Vedanta tradition, a school of Hindu thought that teaches the individual self (Atman) is ultimately one with the supreme reality (Brahman). He aimed to revive the Vedic teachings, emphasising that the world we see is an illusion (maya) and that only Brahman represents true, unchanging reality.

One of his profound teachings advises:

“Do not look at anybody in terms of friend or foe, brother or cousin; do not fritter away your mental energies in thoughts of friendship or enmity. Seeking the Self everywhere, be amiable and equal-minded towards all, treating all alike.”

Meaning behind the quote

This quote is a reminder to stop getting caught up in our own biases. Real wisdom isn't about picking sides; it’s about recognising that the same "Self" lives in everyone. When we stop constantly labelling people as "friend" or "enemy," we stop wasting so much mental energy. It makes life a lot quieter and more peaceful.

Shankara’s point is that we should look past our snap judgments and realise that, at our core, we’re all made of the same stuff, the Brahman.

Who was Adi Shankaracharya?

Adi Shankara, also called Adi Shankaracharya, was an Indian Vedic scholar-monk, philosopher, and teacher of Advaita Vedanta. He emphasised non-dualism, teaching that the true self (Atman) is not separate from the supreme Brahman, and liberation (moksha) is attained through knowledge and self-realisation.

Born in Kalady, Kerala, Shankara’s life was remarkably short, he lived only to age 32, yet his impact on Indian thought was massive. He spent his years traveling across the entire Indian subcontinent, not just to teach, but to engage in rigorous philosophical debates with the leading thinkers of his time.

To ensure his vision for Advaita Vedanta would endure, he established four major monastic centers (mathas) at the cardinal points of India, North, South, East, and West. These centers became the pillars for preserving and spreading Vedantic teachings for centuries to come.

Through his life and teachings, Adi Shankaracharya continues to inspire seekers to look beyond external divisions and realise the oneness of all existence.