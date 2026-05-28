Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'This is who I am. I am a mother'

Inspiring quotes: A fresh morning must be started on a positive note. What better than revisiting a beautiful thought shared by none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The former beauty queen-turned-actress one opened up on motherhood and weight gain. Let's decode her famous lines below:

"This is who I am. I am a mother. This can happen and it has happened with me and it's fine (weight gain). I've never been the one who endorse size zero anyway. You guys speculated I was pregnant way before I actually was. It goes to show that I have lived real life in the public eye. That continues." - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

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Meaning of the quote

This powerful thought by Aishwarya highlights how people are judgmental about physical beauty and often women have to face haters with body issues. Here, she is talking about her weight gain which happened during and after pregnancy. Addressing the body shaming, she simply puts her point across focussing on the beauty of motherhood and her new journey.

She also said how being size zero was never her thing. Being a celebrity has its pros and cons - constant scrutiny is one major drawback which she faced.

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Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World 1994 title and ventured into modelling and acting. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her Hindi film debut in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that year. However, her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans (1998). This was followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic dramas Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002) which cemented her position in the industry.

Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007 as per traditional Hindu rites. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Juhu, Mumbai. They were blessed with a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

Aishwarya Rai's awards and honours

Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2014. She has been honoured the several accolades and awards in her illustrious movie career. In 2009, she received Padma Shri award for her contributions to Indian cinema.

In 2012, she accepted the Order of Arts and Letters from the Government of France. She was appointed to the jury of the 2003 Cannes Film Festival and was the first Indian actress to represent India as a jury member in the festival. Ever since her maiden visit to the French Riviera, the actress is a Cannes regular from India.