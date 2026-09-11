Top quote of the day: Finding newer ways to feel happy and encouraged in life is how one can navigate through tough times and break away from the moments of darkness. Revisiting one of his famous words of wisdom by French philosopher, writer, and political activist Albert Camus, we can feel all pumped up about life.
"Always go too far, because that's where you'll find the truth" ― Albert Camus
Here, Camus means that to find out the truth, one must travel far and beyond the obvious. The real discovery requires pushing past comfort zones and breaking conventional rules. By doing so, one can find the real truth behind any task or problem.
Albert Camus was a French philosopher, novelist, author, and political activist who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957. He was the second-youngest recipient in history (age 44), and the first laureate in literature born in Africa. His works include The Stranger, The Plague, The Myth of Sisyphus, The Fall and The Rebel.
Camus's views contributed to the rise of the philosophy known as absurdism.
Some of his Novels include:
A Happy Death (La Mort heureuse; written 1936–38, published 1971)
The Stranger (L'Étranger, often translated as The Outsider, though an alternate meaning of l'étranger is 'foreigner'; 1942)
The Plague (La Peste, 1947)
The Fall (La Chute, 1956)
The First Man (Le premier homme; incomplete, published 1994)
Short stories are:
Exile and the Kingdom (L'exil et le royaume; collection, 1957), containing the following short stories:
"The Adulterous Woman" (La Femme adultère)
"The Renegade or a Confused Spirit" (Le Renégat ou un esprit confus)
"The Silent Men" (Les Muets)
"The Guest" (L'Hôte)
"Jonas, or the Artist at Work" (Jonas, ou l'artiste au travail)
"The Growing Stone" (La Pierre qui pousse)
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