Quote of the day by Albert Camus: 'Blessed are the hearts that can bend'

Top quotes of the day: Finding meaning and motivation in everyday life is important to keep sailing through hardships and rise above the worst times. Today, in this series, let's revisit Albert Camus's famous quote on life and philosophy. Take a look below:
"Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken." ― Albert Camus
Albert Camus means that all those who are open to adapting in any situation have the ability to sail through tough times. A rigid person snaps under extreme pressure, but a flexible one absorbs the shock and recovers.
For those who can adapt quickly, they have the blessing to not get bogged down in hard times.
Albert Camus was a French philosopher, novelist, author, and political activist who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957. He was the second-youngest recipient in history (age 44), and the first laureate in literature born in Africa. His works include The Stranger, The Plague, The Myth of Sisyphus, The Fall and The Rebel.
Camus's views contributed to the rise of the philosophy known as absurdism.
A Happy Death (La Mort heureuse; written 1936–38, published 1971)
The Stranger (L'Étranger, often translated as The Outsider, though an alternate meaning of l'étranger is 'foreigner'; 1942)
The Plague (La Peste, 1947)
The Fall (La Chute, 1956)
The First Man (Le premier homme; incomplete, published 1994)
Exile and the Kingdom (L'exil et le royaume; collection, 1957), containing the following short stories:
"The Adulterous Woman" (La Femme adultère)
"The Renegade or a Confused Spirit" (Le Renégat ou un esprit confus)
"The Silent Men" (Les Muets)
"The Guest" (L'Hôte)
"Jonas, or the Artist at Work" (Jonas, ou l'artiste au travail)
"The Growing Stone" (La Pierre qui pousse)
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