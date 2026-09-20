Quote of the day by Albert Camus, 'You will never be happy if...'

Albert Camus (1913–1960), the renowned French-Algerian philosopher, author, and journalist, remains one of the 20th century's most influential literary figures. Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957, Camus is celebrated for his precise prose and compelling explorations of human existence, mortality, and the tension between humanity's search for order and an indifferent universe.
“You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.” — Albert Camus
This quote highlights a core pillar of Camus’ philosophical thought: the potential trap of overanalyzing existence. Camus suggests that obsessively searching for a rigid definition of happiness or an overarching purpose can paradoxically prevent individuals from experiencing life itself. Rather than endlessly pursuing abstract answers, he encourages accepting life's inherent unpredictability, finding fulfilment in daily experiences, and recognising that purpose is forged through conscious choices and personal action.
Born in Algeria, Camus rose from humble beginnings to develop a deep fascination with literature, ethics, and the human condition. His celebrated bibliography includes landmark works such as The Stranger (1942), an exploration of emotional detachment and societal expectations; The Plague (1947), a powerful allegory on human resilience amidst collective suffering; and The Myth of Sisyphus (1942), the foundational essay outlining his belief in confronting life's fundamental absurdity.
Absurdism is the primary philosophical framework associated with Camus. It addresses the fundamental conflict between humanity’s innate desire for inherent purpose and the cold, silent indifference of the universe. According to absurdism, life lacks a pre-packaged or divine meaning. However, rather than viewing this reality with despair, Camus frames it as liberating: by accepting the absurd nature of existence, individuals gain the freedom to live authentically, take responsibility for their own values, and fully embrace the human experience.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.