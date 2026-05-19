Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition...'

Inspiring quotes: Fresh mornings with a perfect dose of positive thoughts will help you sail through the day. Today, let's revisit one such thoughtful quote by Albert Einstein where he talks about great personalities and their actions. Read below the quote which will encourage you to move forward in a new light.

"Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds." ― Albert Einstein

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Meaning of the quote

This quote by Einstein highlights how great visionaries have always faced strong resistance from conformists or those unwilling to understand new ideas that challenge the status quo. The famous scientist call those who oppose innovation as mediocre minds.

This can also be seen as referring to those people in the society who oppose change, prefers the comfortable status quo, and show resistance to new plan or proposal.

This quote can also be read in terms of encouraging the great minds who should not be afraid to suggest new ideas or make innovations - even if facing opposition.

Albert Einstein's life and times

Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.

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He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.

At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.

The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.

In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.