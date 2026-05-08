Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'If you want your children to be intelligent...'

Inspiring quotes: Starting your morning with a daily fresh dose of positive words keep you sailing throughout the day. Let's revisit a famous quote by genius Albert Einstein on children and how it frames thee future. His remarkable innovations and observations have led several theories and laid foundation for many discoveries worldwide.

“If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” ― Albert Einstein

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Meaning of the quote

Here, Einstein highlights how parents must read fairy tales to their children for encouraging their intelligence to grow through the power of imagination. It not only pushes the boundaries of their mind but stimulates the brain to open gates to creativity which is boundless. He stressed on the fact that if you want them (Children) to be more intelligent then again 'reading fairy tales' to them is the key to it.

How? Well, again he emphasises on nurturing the mind through creativity and imagination. For Einstein, imagination laid foundation for scientific thinking, creativity and innovation for building future by thinking - and out of box.

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Who was Albert Einstein?

Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.

He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.

About Einstein's life and times

At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.

The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.

In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.