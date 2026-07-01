Inspiring quotes: It's new morning and with a fresh breath of air, let's open the window of fresh thoughts with some encouraging words. Who else than Albert Einstein to make you feel motivated in life and experiment for innovations. Take a look below to check his quote and let's analyse what he meant to convey to the world:
"It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer." -- Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein here highlights about how persistence is important to success as much as natural intellect is. His quote means how he doesn't remain comfortable in not knowing the answer right to a problem and allows himself to stay with it for longer - with complex ideas - trying to find the answers.
Not getting afraid of the problems if solution doesn't come easy, but rather sticking on it and trying to find a reasonable way out than giving up makes for a genius.
One should have the endurance to battle mental fatigue that leads to quit the problem early on.
Mileva Marić and Einstein spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.
In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.
He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.
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