Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Peace cannot be kept by force...'

Inspiring quotes: Albert Einstein is a famous genius and German physicist whose words of wisdom continue to inspire generations, encouraging people to not feel bogged down with negative thoughts. Today, we shall revisit one of his famous sayings on peace and force.
"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding." -- Albert Einstein
Einstein here clearly highlights the fact that peace can only come from understanding and not force. It means that weapons and power can silence a fight for a short time, but they build hidden anger.
Albert Einstein shared this philosophy during a speech to the New History Society on December 14, 1930. It highlights that true, lasting harmony comes from empathy and dialogue rather than coercion or military might
Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title.
At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.
The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.
He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.
He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.
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