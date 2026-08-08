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Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Peace cannot be kept by force...'

Quote of the day: He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Peace cannot be kept by force...'
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Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Peace cannot be kept by force...'
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