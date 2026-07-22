/Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one'

Inspiring quote: A fresh dose of positivity will sail you throughout the day. Let's revisit a famous quote by the genius Albert Einstein on children and how it frames the future. His remarkable innovations and observations have led to several theories and laid the foundation for many discoveries worldwide.
"Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one." ― Albert Einstein
Albert Einstein here suggests that 'real' is actually an illusion. The everyday perception of the physical world is a construct of our minds. It focuses on several fascinating philosophical and scientific concepts.
The quote is also a reminder to question the limitations of human perception.
Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.
He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.
At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.
The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.
In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.
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