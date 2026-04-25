Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'There are only two ways to live your life'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day with some daily dose of positivity and encouragement. Today, let's take a look at this famous quote by Albert Einstein who is known for his revolutionary scientific contributions. The genius that he was, his views on the theory of relativity is read widely. Take a look here at his quote.

"There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." ― Albert Einstein

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Meaning of the quote

Einstein here meant that primarily there are 2 ways to lead your life : You either believe that nothing is a miracle ( living it with a scientific and rational approach) or you believe that everything is a miracle ( meaning your way of leading is based on wonder, and in awe of every little development & feeling gratitude towards it.

It is all about the game of perception and faith that you have in making that choice.

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Who was Albert Einstein & his personal life?

Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.

He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.

At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.

The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.

In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.