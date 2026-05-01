Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Try not to become a man of success'

Inspiring quotes: It is always a good idea to start your day with a daily dose of positivity around you. Let's begin with a wonderful quote by none other than the famous scientist Albert Einstein who is widely known for his revolutionary scientific contributions and views on the theory of relativity. Read below the quote which will encourage you to move forward in a new light.

"Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value." ― Albert Einstein

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Meaning of the quote

Albert Einstein's famous lines highlight the fact that you may not become a successful man by achieving all your goals but rather it is extremely important to be a man of value - which defines your individuality and personality as a whole.

His words of wisdom mean running after success can get you fame and name, but living with integrity and purpose ( as core values) can make your a real great person. He stressed on prioritising your values over chasing success in pursuit of wealth or fame.

More about Albert Einstein's life and times

Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.

He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.

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At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.

The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.

In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.