/Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Two things are infinite - the universe and human stupidity'

Inspiring quotes: Starting our day with a daily dose of positivity is a perfect way to keep you through hard times. Today, we shall scroll through the lines by the very famous Albert Einstein, where he has shared his views about the universe and the human being.
"Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." ― Albert Einstein
His observation hints at the fact that human stupidity is 'infinite', just like whole of universe. He, in a way has makes a cynical comment on human nature. Einstein, who is credited for his wit, here uses dark humour to point out the boundless nature of human folly and mistakes.
He, in a way, has also touched upon the fact how humans tend to ignore logic and make same errors again.
Mileva Marić and Einstein spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.
In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.
He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.
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