Quote Of The Day By Amitabh Bachchan: 'Essential For All Creative People...'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has often shared his words of wisdom either during interviews or social media platforms - his blog and X (formerly called Twitter). Sometimes, his powerful words and inspirational anecdotes have left the viewers impressed and enriched with a new way of thinking.

Today, let's take a look at this inspirational quote by him:

I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, I like to go home and have a restless night and wonder how I’m going to be able to accomplish this feat, get jittery. That hunger and those butterflies in the stomach are very essential for all creative people.

Meaning Of The Quote

In this quote, he clearly gives out a message that for an artiste, age doesn't matter. If you love your job, it is important to feel the jitters before the big shoot. For an actor par excellence like Amitabh Bachchan, even at 83, he gets butterflies ( excitement) before the real drill begins on-set. Something, we all can learn from - to never really give-up on any task and should have the vigour to be prepared for the job (or project).

Amitabh Bachchan's Projects

Big B was last seen in 2024 Pan-India venture Kalki 2898 AD in which he played Ashwatthama. He was also seen in a Gujarati movie titled Fakt Purusho Maate. He did Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth in the same year and featured in a documentary called 'The Real Superstar'.

In 2025, he was the narrator in 120 Bahadur - a war film directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, starring Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna. The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War.

In 2026, Amitabh Bachchan will give Jatayu's ( voiceover) in Nitesh Tiwari's epic drama.