Quote of the day by Arijit Singh: 'What you can or cannot do...'

Quote of the Day | Arijit Singh

“There is no ‘Rule Book’ in the world to tell you what you can or cannot do.

If you do not want to stay in the past or the future, you must stay in the present.

And there is only one way to stay in the present — do something.”

Living Beyond Rules

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Arijit Singh, the voice behind some of Bollywood’s most soul-stirring romantic melodies, is known not only for his music but also for his deeply philosophical outlook on life. His words often echo the same emotional honesty that defines his songs.

Recently, the 38-year-old singer surprised fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing through social media. The news came shortly after the release of his latest track “Maatrubhumi” from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, leaving admirers reflective and emotional.

Also Read | Quote of the Day by Sudha Murthy: 'Vision without action is merely a dream; action without vision is...'

While Arijit has chosen not to disclose the reasons behind this decision, his message has once again shifted attention from fame to purpose, from noise to meaning.

Arijit Singh’s Belief

At the core of Arijit Singh’s belief system lies freedom, freedom from expectations, timelines, and rigid rules. He challenges the idea that life must follow a predefined path and reminds us that neither the past nor the future deserves control over the present moment.

To him, staying present is not passive. It is an active choice.

Meaning of the Quote

Arijit Singh’s quote is a gentle yet powerful reminder that life does not come with an instruction manual. Growth begins the moment we stop waiting for permission and start acting.

By encouraging action in the present, he emphasises that clarity, peace, and purpose are not found in overthinking yesterday or worrying about tomorrow; they are created through doing something now.

In a world obsessed with plans and regrets, this quote urges us to live, act, and breathe in the moment we already have.