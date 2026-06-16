Quote of the day by Aristotle: 'At his best, man is the noblest of all animals'

Inspiring quotes: Ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle, who was also the founder of the 'term logic' made several notable observations through scientific approach which laid foundation for future generations. Today, let's decode one of his famous quotes on man and the importance of law and order in society.
"At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice he is the worst." - Aristotle
This quote is from Aristotle's Politics (Book I). It highlights how humans are like political animals (Zoon politikon). He means that while humans possess the capacity for reason and virtue it is only our intelligence that makes us incredibly dangerous without the grounding frameworks of morality and law.
Justice and law are important foundation to keep the society in equilibrium and order in place for a larger common good of all. Aristotle here lays stress on the importance of law and order which is necessary to keep humanity's destructive potential under control.
An ancient Greek philosopher and polymath, his writings span the natural sciences, philosophy, linguistics, economics, politics, psychology, and the arts. He was the founder of the Peripatetic school of philosophy in the Lyceum in Athens, he began the wider Aristotelian tradition that followed, which set the groundwork for the development of modern science.
After Plato (his mentor) died, Aristotle left Athens and, at the request of Philip II of Macedon, tutored his son Alexander the Great beginning in 343 BC.
Aristotle contributed to almost every field of human knowledge then in existence, and was the founder of many new fields. According to the philosopher Bryan Magee, "it is doubtful whether any human being has ever known as much as he did".
Aristotle has been regarded as the first scientist.
Scholar Taneli Kukkonen writes that "in the best 20th-century scholarship Aristotle comes alive as a thinker wrestling with the full weight of the Greek philosophical tradition."
Some of Aristotle's students included Aristoxenus, Dicaearchus, Demetrius of Phalerum, Eudemos of Rhodes, Harpalus, Hephaestion, Mnason of Phocis, Nicomachus, and Theophrastus.
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