Quote of the day by Aristotle: 'It is not enough to win a war...'

Quote of the day: Famous Greek philosopher Aristotle is known for his observations and findings on varied subjects spanning the natural sciences, philosophy, politics and arts. Plato was Aristotle's teacher, and later guided Alexander the Great. Let's try to understand one of his quotes on war.

"It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace."

― Aristotle

This quote by Aristotle highlights the importance of maintaining the peace. He emphasizes on how war is only futile if unable to sustain peace in the long run. He meant how war should only be a means to achieve peace eventually.

After winning any war, a stable law and order, ensuring peace should be the motto.

Who was Aristotle?

Born in the city of Stagira in northern Greece during the Classical period - Aristotle is considered to be an ancient Greek philosopher whose writings span over a wide variety of subjects including natural sciences, philosophy, linguistics, economics, politics, psychology, and the arts.

He was the founder of the Peripatetic school of philosophy in the Lyceum in Athens, where he followed the Aristotelian tradition setting the groundwork for the development of modern science. Aristotle's views profoundly shaped medieval scholarship.

Some of Aristotle's students included Aristoxenus, Dicaearchus, Demetrius of Phalerum, Eudemos of Rhodes, Harpalus, Hephaestion, Mnason of Phocis, Nicomachus, and Theophrastus.