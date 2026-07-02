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Quote of the day by Aristotle: 'The aim of the wise is not to secure pleasure'

Quote of the day: The philosophical quote by Aristotle means that those who have wisdom, do not seek pleasure but to avoid pain.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Aristotle: 'The aim of the wise is not to secure pleasure'
Image Credit: Wikipedia file photo

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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