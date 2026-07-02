Quote of the day by Aristotle: 'The aim of the wise is not to secure pleasure'

Inspiring quotes: Let's start the morning with an encouraging thought by famous ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle, who was also the founder of the 'term logic' made several notable observations through scientific approach which laid foundation for future generations. Find out what he said about pleasure and pain.
"The aim of the wise is not to secure pleasure, but to avoid pain." -- Aristotle
The philosophical quote by Aristotle means that those who have wisdom, do not seek pleasure but to avoid pain. It also means that seeking sensory pleasure or looking for luxury leads to attachment. And when we seek happiness from such factors we make ourselves vulnerable to pain and disappointment if those things are lost.
It highlights how looking after pleasures often leads to dependence and anxiety . True wisdom is about minimizing unnecessary suffering and preserving mental tranquility.
An ancient Greek philosopher and polymath, his writings span the natural sciences, philosophy, linguistics, economics, politics, psychology, and the arts. He was the founder of the Peripatetic school of philosophy in the Lyceum in Athens, he began the wider Aristotelian tradition that followed, which set the groundwork for the development of modern science.
After Plato (his mentor) died, Aristotle left Athens and, at the request of Philip II of Macedon, tutored his son Alexander the Great beginning in 343 BC.
Aristotle contributed to almost every field of human knowledge then in existence, and was the founder of many new fields. According to the philosopher Bryan Magee, "it is doubtful whether any human being has ever known as much as he did".
Aristotle has been regarded as the first scientist.
Scholar Taneli Kukkonen writes that "in the best 20th-century scholarship Aristotle comes alive as a thinker wrestling with the full weight of the Greek philosophical tradition."
Some of Aristotle's students included Aristoxenus, Dicaearchus, Demetrius of Phalerum, Eudemos of Rhodes, Harpalus, Hephaestion, Mnason of Phocis, Nicomachus, and Theophrastus.
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