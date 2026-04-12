Quote of the day by Asha Bhosle on music, 'In my times of hardship...'

Asha Bhosle (born 1933) is a legendary Indian playback singer celebrated for her extraordinary versatility and enduring contribution to music. With a career spanning more than eight decades, she has recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema, especially in Bollywood. Known for effortlessly transitioning between classical, cabaret, and pop styles, her voice has defined generations of music lovers. In recognition of her immense contribution, she has been honoured with prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan.

Quote of the day:

“Music has given me great solace in my times of hardship. It has also brought me fame and wealth, and I owe everything to music.” — Asha Bhosle

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What she emphasises:

Asha Bhosle highlights the deep emotional and life-changing power of music in shaping her journey.

The meaning behind the quote

At first glance, this quote may seem like it is only about music, but it goes much deeper than that. It isn’t just about singing songs or being famous, it’s about having something in life that supports you when things feel difficult. For Asha Bhosle, music was like a friend that stayed with her during tough times, giving her comfort and strength. Even people who don’t particularly enjoy music can understand this feeling. Everyone has something, whether it’s a hobby, a passion, or even a person, that helps them feel better when life gets hard.

In a simple way, think of it like this: imagine having something that makes you feel calm when you are upset, and also helps you succeed in life. That’s what music did for her. It didn’t just bring her fame or money; it gave her purpose and emotional support. So, the quote teaches us that success is not only about rewards, but also about finding something meaningful that helps us grow and stay strong.

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Who is Asha Bhosle?

Asha Bhosle is widely regarded as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. Over her remarkable career, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and has received numerous accolades. Among her most notable honours is the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in addition to the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, conferred upon her in 2008.

Recently, actor Tabu shared a heartfelt memory involving Asha Bhosle. She recalled receiving a guitar as a birthday gift from the legendary singer, describing it as one of the most memorable moments of her life. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Tabu wrote, “Tell me of your most memorable days… Tell me of the moments you will never forget… Tell me what moves you the most… Tell me of your most prized possessions. It was my birthday in November and there it was, through my door… this beauty… this guitar… Ashaji’s gift to me.”

Expressing her admiration, she added, “Words could never hold the gratitude I feel… I love and admire you more than I can say, Ashaji… Through your songs we felt love and longing… pain and passion… I will hold on to this for life and someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this.”