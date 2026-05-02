Quote of the day by Audrey Hepburn: 'The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mole'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day than by reading a relatable quote by a famous personality. Today, we shall decode and try to dig deeper into what actress Audrey Hepburn once said about beauty and kindness. She was known for her fashion and is considered to be a legendary female star of all times.

"The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mole, but true beauty in a Woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives, the passion that she knows." - Audrey Hepburn

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Meaning of the quote

Audrey Hepburn here highlights that the beauty of a woman is not about outer beauty ( here compared with a mole, often called the beauty spot) but her soul and inner kindness. But it is about a woman's caring and giving nature which makes her personality stand out. It is their passion which speaks out loud and not just the outer beauty.

No matter how or what you are, you should feel happy and confident.

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Who was Audrey Hepburn?

Audrey Kathleen Hepburn is a huge movie star who was known for her fashion, style and acting prowess. She was even ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend from the Classical Hollywood cinema. She was inducted into the International Best Dressed Hall of Fame and is one of only a few entertainers who have won competitive Academy, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards.

Audrey was born into an aristocratic family in Ixelles, Brussels. She attended boarding school in Kent from 1936 to 1939. Hepburn returned to the Netherlands at the outbreak of the Second World War.

She shot to fame with Roman Holiday (1953) alongside Gregory Peck, for which she became the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for the same performance.

Audrey Hepburn's iconic personality

Audrey remains one of few celebrities to have won Academy, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards. She won a record three BAFTA Awards for Best British Actress in a Leading Role. She received a tribute from the Film Society of Lincoln Center in 1991 and she was a frequent presenter at the Academy Awards. She received the BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 1992.[142] She was the recipient of numerous posthumous awards, including the 1993 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and competitive Grammy and Emmy Awards.