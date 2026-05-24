Quote of the day by Barry Schwartz, 'The reason that everything was better...'

Quote of the day

“The reason that everything was better back when everything was worse is that when everything was worse, it was actually possible for people to have experiences that were a pleasant surprise.”

He adds, “Nowadays the world we live in, we affluent, industrialised citizens with perfection the expectation, the best you can ever hope for is that stuff is as good as you expect it to be.”

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He continues, “You will never be pleasantly surprised, because your expectations, my expectations have gone through the roof. The secret to happiness is low expectations.”

He later adds, “Clinical Depression has exploded in the industrial world in the last generation. I belive a significant, not the only, but a significant contributor to this explosion of depression and also suicide is that people have experiences that are disappointing because their standards are so high and when they have to explain these experiences to themselves, they think they are at fault.”

— Barry Schwartz

In an almost 19-year-old TED Talk, Barry Schwartz, while explaining 'The Paradox of Choice', delivered one of those rare reflections that stayed long after you hear it. His words don’t feel like a lecture; they feel like an uncomfortable truth we already know but rarely stop to confront.

The Rise of High Expectations

Throughout our lives, we are surrounded by endless options, constant comparison, and an invisible pressure to make everything “just right.” From careers to relationships to everyday decisions, the modern world promises freedom through choice.

Somewhere along the way, freedom starts to feel less like a gift and more like a weight. You’re not just choosing, you’re judging those choices as you make them, and after. And instead of landing on satisfaction, there’s this quiet hum of doubt: could I have done better, picked differently, become something more?

Barry Schwartz captures this shift with a simple but slightly uncomfortable idea. When expectations climb too high, even genuinely good outcomes stop feeling quite good enough.

He points out that in earlier times, life was harder, more uncertain, far less predictable. But that unpredictability carried its own strange upside. Things could surprise you. In a good way. A decent outcome didn’t just meet expectations, it often beat them. And when that happened, it felt like a small gift.

Now it’s different. Perfection quietly becomes the baseline. And once that happens, even solid experiences can feel oddly flat, because they only match what we already assumed was possible. They don’t rise above it.

This is where Schwartz makes one of his sharper observations. Modern life doesn’t often surprise us with joy anymore. Instead, it turns into a running comparison—what’s happening versus what we had already sketched out in our heads. And when reality doesn’t line up, disappointment slips in almost without notice.

He takes it a step further. Over time, this gap between expectation and experience doesn’t just sit there harmlessly. It starts to affect how people see themselves. If things keep falling short of what you expected, you don’t always question the expectations. It’s easier to turn inward. To assume you’re the problem. Not successful enough. Not capable enough. Not disciplined enough to feel content.

And that’s the shift that matters. Dissatisfaction stops being about the structure around you and becomes something personal. What might just be unrealistic standards starts to look like individual failure. Keep that going long enough and it can spill into anxiety, exhaustion, and this low-grade sense that you’re always falling short.

What makes Schwartz’s thinking stick is that he isn’t rejecting ambition or growth. He’s questioning what it costs when perfection becomes the default setting. In a world obsessed with optimisation, productivity, and comparison, “lower expectations” sounds almost wrong at first. But that isn’t really what he’s getting at.

He’s pointing to something more subtle. A way of meeting life where it actually is, instead of where we think it should be. A kind of quiet permission to stop tightening the screws on every experience.

There’s a strange kind of wisdom in that. When expectations ease up even a little, life starts to feel less like a test you’re constantly failing. Ordinary moments breathe a bit easier. Small wins land properly again. And instead of chasing a perfect version of life that keeps moving further away, you start noticing the value of the one already in front of you.

None of this means life suddenly becomes smooth or ideal. It doesn’t. It just means you’re not grading every moment against an impossible benchmark anymore. Things are allowed to be good without needing to be flawless.

Final Thoughts: Letting Life Be Enough

Perhaps that is the deeper message hidden in Schwartz’s words: happiness is not always about getting more, achieving more, or expecting more. Sometimes, it is about creating enough space in our expectations for life to be what it already is, imperfect, unpredictable, and still occasionally wonderful in ways we did not plan for.

And in a world where certainty is rare and pressure is constant, that small shift in perspective might be one of the most grounding things we can offer ourselves.