Quote of the day by Bhagavad Gita, 'He who sees everything in the self....'

Quote of the day: Bhagavad Gita, one of the most revered spiritual texts of Hindu philosophy, offers timeless wisdom about duty, discipline, selfless action, and the importance of maintaining balance in life. Its teachings encourage individuals to recognise the shared divinity in all living beings, fostering deep compassion, unity, and an inner sense of peace.
“He who sees everything in the Self, and the Self in all beings, never hates anyone.” - Bhagavad Gita
This profound teaching from the Bhagavad Gita highlights the fundamental unity of all existence, reminding us that the core essence within ourselves is present in everyone else. It emphasises that true wisdom lies in looking past superficial differences, such as social status, background, or physical appearance, to recognise the shared humanity and spiritual truth in every living creature.
The quote encourages people to cultivate universal empathy, kindness, and understanding in their daily lives. When individuals realise that hurting another person is ultimately no different from harming themselves, feelings of hostility, prejudice, and hatred naturally fade away. By abandoning division, they can approach others with genuine goodwill and openness.
The message also teaches the transformative power of self-realisation. The Bhagavad Gita does not ask individuals to ignore practical realities or suppress emotions; instead, it calls for a shift in perspective that replaces anger and resentment with profound compassion and harmony.
At its core, this quote challenges the destructive habits of hatred, judgment, and division that so often cause conflict. True spiritual and personal maturity comes from recognising that love and respect are not reserved for a chosen few, but are owed to all beings as part of a single interconnected world.
This wisdom remains deeply relevant in today's fast-paced world, where people are frequently divided by ideology, polarisation, and social friction. The teaching reminds us that lasting peace begins within our own minds when we choose to see ourselves in others and treat everyone with equal dignity.
Ultimately, the Bhagavad Gita teaches that overcoming hatred through the realisation of oneness is itself a supreme achievement. By expanding our consciousness to embrace all beings, individuals can cultivate inner serenity, unconditional love, and absolute clarity.
The Bhagavad Gita is a sacred philosophical text from ancient India that is part of the epic Mahabharata. It presents a dialogue between Lord Krishna and the warrior Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Through Krishna's teachings, the text explores themes of duty, righteousness, selflessness, devotion, and the path toward spiritual wisdom. It continues to influence millions of people worldwide through its guidance on life, ethics, and personal responsibility.
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