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Quote of the day by Bhagavad Gita, 'You have a right to perform your prescribed duty...'

The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to focus on our actions with dedication and sincerity while letting go of attachment to results, reminding us that true peace comes from doing our duty selflessly.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Bhagavad Gita, 'You have a right to perform your prescribed duty...'
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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