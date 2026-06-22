Quote of the day by Bhagavad Gita, 'You have a right to perform your prescribed duty...'

Quote of the day: Bhagavad Gita, one of the most revered spiritual texts of Hindu philosophy, offers timeless wisdom about duty, discipline, selfless action, and the importance of maintaining balance in life. Its teachings encourage individuals to focus on their responsibilities with dedication while letting go of excessive attachment to outcomes.
“ You have a right to perform your prescribed duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of action. Never consider yourself the cause of the results of your activities, and never be attached to not doing your duty.” - Bhagavad Gita
This profound teaching from the Bhagavad Gita highlights the importance of focusing on actions rather than becoming consumed by expectations of results. It reminds us that while we have control over our efforts, decisions, and dedication, the final outcome is influenced by many factors beyond our control.
The quote encourages people to perform their duties with sincerity and commitment without being driven only by rewards, recognition, or success. When individuals become overly attached to outcomes, they often experience unnecessary stress, disappointment, and fear of failure. By focusing on the process, they can work with greater clarity and peace of mind.
The message also teaches the value of responsibility. The Bhagavad Gita does not suggest avoiding ambition or effort; instead, it encourages meaningful action without allowing the desire for results to become the sole motivation behind our work.
At its core, this quote challenges the belief that success is defined only by achievements or external rewards. True growth comes from dedication, learning, and the willingness to continue doing what is right regardless of immediate outcomes.
This wisdom remains deeply relevant in today's fast-paced world, where people often measure their worth through achievements, comparisons, and recognition. The teaching reminds us that peace comes from giving our best effort while accepting that some things remain beyond our control.
Ultimately, the Bhagavad Gita teaches that performing one's duty with honesty, discipline, and devotion is itself a meaningful achievement. By focusing on actions rather than attachment to results, individuals can develop greater confidence, resilience, and inner balance.
The Bhagavad Gita is a sacred philosophical text from ancient India that is part of the epic Mahabharata. It presents a dialogue between Lord Krishna and the warrior Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Through Krishna's teachings, the text explores themes of duty, righteousness, selflessness, devotion, and the path toward spiritual wisdom. It continues to influence millions of people worldwide through its guidance on life, ethics, and personal responsibility.
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