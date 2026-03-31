Quote of the day by Bhagwan Mahavir: 'In happiness and suffering, in joy...'

Quote of the day: Mahavira (also known as Vardhamana) was the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism, born in 599 BCE in Bihar, India. He was a spiritual teacher who redefined Jain principles, promoting non-violence (Ahimsa), truth, and self-control. Mahavir Jayanti commemorates his birth, celebrating his journey to enlightenment.

This Mahavir Jayanti, let's take a look at one of his profound teachings:

"In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self."

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Meaning behind the quote

This teaching emphasises the practice of universal compassion and empathy. Mahavira urges us to recognise that every living being experiences happiness, pain, joy, and sorrow just as we do. By seeing others as extensions of ourselves, we are encouraged to respond to their suffering with care and their happiness with genuine joy, breaking down the barriers of self-centred thinking.

The quote also reflects the Jain principle of Ahimsa, or non-violence, not just in action, but in thought and feeling. Treating others as we treat ourselves means cultivating kindness, avoiding harm, and nurturing a sense of moral responsibility toward all life. It is an invitation to expand our perspective beyond our individual desires and recognise the interconnectedness of all beings.

Who was Mahavira?

Mahavira was born into a royal family in what is now Bihar, India, but he renounced worldly life at the age of 30 to seek spiritual liberation. After years of rigorous meditation and ascetic practices, he attained Kevala Jnana, or omniscience, becoming a fully enlightened teacher. He spent the rest of his life travelling, teaching, and inspiring countless followers to embrace truth, non-violence, and self-discipline.

As the 24th Tirthankara, Mahavira systematised Jain philosophy, emphasising ethical conduct, spiritual purity, and detachment from material possessions. His teachings laid the foundation for Jain communities across India and beyond, influencing generations with their focus on inner transformation and moral responsibility toward all living beings.

Why his teachings still matter today

In a world often divided by greed, violence, and indifference, Mahavira’s teachings offer timeless guidance. His call to see all creatures as we see ourselves encourages empathy, social harmony, and ethical living. By embracing this perspective, we can reduce suffering, promote justice, and foster compassion in both personal and communal life.

Moreover, his emphasis on self-discipline, truth, and non-violence is increasingly relevant in modern society. From environmental stewardship to human rights, the principles Mahavira championed remind us that ethical and mindful living is not just a spiritual pursuit but a practical necessity for creating a more compassionate and sustainable world.